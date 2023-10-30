﻿
Biz / Auto

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai's working model benefits both China, US: California governor

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-30       0
The working model of Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has benefited both China and the US, said Gavin Newsom, governor of the US state of California, during his visit to the factory.
Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-30       0

The working model of Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has benefited both China and the United States, said Gavin Newsom, governor of the US state of California, during his visit to the factory on Sunday.

Newsom test-drove the upgraded Model 3, which was manufactured at Gigafactory Shanghai and has supplied multiple markets in the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Newsom expressed appreciation for the China-US cooperation model, noting that "during the day, the engineers (in Shanghai) are working on the new models, while during the evening, they shift over and transfer to the United States because they are awake. So this rotation, 24/7 collaborative spirit, back and forth, is healthy."

Newsom described the role of Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai in the cooperation between two countries as "demonstrable," as it has created employment opportunities and demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit of innovation.

"The advantages here are self-evident, not only in terms of the supply chains but also the technology in terms of improving quality constantly. That is beneficial to both countries, certainly to the state of California," he added.

Newsom is also optimistic about the future of self-driving cars, saying that Tesla's R&D headquarters in California focuses on autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. He stressed that autonomous driving is the future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     