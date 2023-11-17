﻿
China to trial market access of intelligent connected vehicles

China will pilot market access for intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) and let them run on the roads, said authorities.
The authorities will choose some ICV models equipped with automated driving functions, capable of being mass-produced, to grant them market access and test the selected vehicles on designated roads, said a circular released by four ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport.

The pilot program is expected to encourage innovative ICVs, ensure safe operations, and see the automobile industry integrated with other sectors like new energy, artificial intelligence, and communications.

The program follows earlier open road tests to research and develop ICVs, proving that some models can be mass-produced. Official data shows that by the end of August, open roads for testing ICVs stretched beyond 20,000 km in China.

