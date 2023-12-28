Biz / Auto

Xiaomi unveils its first electric vehicle, aiming to be 'China's Porsche and Tesla'

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:16 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
Company unveils its first electric vehicle, the SU7, representing a key step for the tech giant's expansion into the auto business in which it has invested over 10 billion yuan.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:16 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
Xiaomi unveils its first electric vehicle, aiming to be 'China's Porsche and Tesla'
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Lei Jun, Xiaomi's CEO, revealed the company's first car with "C-Class features and a high-tech ecosystem."

Xiaomi unveiled its first electric vehicle, the SU7, on Thursday, a key step for the tech giant's car-business expansion and its ambition to become "China's Porsche and Tesla," Xiaomi's chief executive Lei Jun said on Thursday.

The SU7, with two models having a range of 668 and 800 kilometers (compared with Tesla Model S's 650km), will officially debut "several months later." Prices were not revealed but will be "a bit high" as it's a C-class high-end car, Lei said.

"By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, Xiaomi will become one of the world's top 5 automakers," Lei said in a conference broadcast online.

The new car has several core technologies including autonomous driving and smart cabin tech. Lei also introduced the SU7's design team with members coming from companies such as BMW and Mercedes Benz.

Xiaomi has invested over 10 billion yuan (US$1.41 billion) in the auto business and has a team of 3,400 engineers.

Chinese tech giants, including Huawei and Xiaomi, are expanding into the smart cabin and electric car business.

Xiaomi's car faces competition from domestic rivals BYD, NIO and Xiaopeng, and Tesla, of course, said analysts.

Xiaomi unveils its first electric vehicle, aiming to be 'China's Porsche and Tesla'
Ti Gong

Xiaomi's car features a smart system and seamless connection with other Xiaomi devices.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NIO
Tesla
Lei Jun
BYD
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     