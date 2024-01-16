Biz / Auto

Chinese-brand passenger car sales soar 24.1% in 2023

Xinhua
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales jumped 24.1 percent year on year in 2023 to 14.6 million units, industry data shows.
Xinhua
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0

Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales jumped 24.1 percent year on year in 2023 to 14.6 million units, industry data shows.

The market share of such vehicles hit 56 percent last year, 6.1 percentage points higher than in 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The market share of new energy products among domestic-brand passenger vehicles stood at 49.9 percent, according to the association.

China's auto sales surged 12 percent year on year to top 30.09 million units last year. The sales of new energy vehicles exceeded 9.49 million units, surging 37.9 percent year on year, earlier data shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     