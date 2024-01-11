﻿
Biz / Auto

China's auto exports hit record high in 2023

Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0
China's auto exports surged 57.9% year on year to a record high of 4.91 million vehicles in 2023.
Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0

China's auto exports surged 57.9 percent year on year to a record high of 4.91 million vehicles in 2023 as the country's automakers expanded their presence overseas, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed Thursday.

It marks another significant increase after the country exported more than 3 million vehicles in 2022 and over 2 million in 2021.

The massive growth was propelled by a surge in the exports of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which soared 77.6 percent to more than 1.2 million units in the past year. Exports of pure electric vehicles expanded by 80.9 percent while that of hybrid ones increased by 47.8 percent year on year.

Total auto sales surged 12 percent year on year to top 30.09 million units last year, while output exceeded 30.16 million units, up 11.6 percent compared with the 2022 level, CAAM data showed.

In 2023, production and sales of NEVs exceeded 9.58 million and 9.49 million units, surging 35.8 percent and 37.9 percent year on year, respectively. The market share of NEVs stood at 31.6 percent.

Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association, said that with the overall economy continuing to recover, China's auto market is likely to maintain a sound momentum this year.

The CAAM said it expects China's NEV sales to reach 11.5 million in 2024, while total auto exports would hit 5.5 million units.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     