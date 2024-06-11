﻿
Biz / Auto

China's passenger car sales grow in first five months

Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
Retail sales of passenger cars in China continued to increase in the first five months of 2024, with supportive policy measures serving to boost consumer spending.
Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0

Retail sales of passenger cars in China continued to increase in the first five months of 2024, with supportive policy measures serving to boost consumer spending, industry data showed Tuesday.

A total of 8.07 million passenger cars were sold via retail channels in China during the January-May period, an increase of 5.7 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

In May alone, retail sales of passenger cars in the country reached 1.7 million units. This figure was down 1.9 percent year on year but was 11.4 percent higher than the previous month.

The association attributed the solid performance of the auto market in the first five months to a number of factors, including the implementation of a trade-in policy, the Beijing auto show, and various supportive policies introduced at local levels, among others.

In addition, China's retail sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) soared by 38.5 percent year on year to 804,000 units in May, while NEV exports decreased by 4 percent compared with a year earlier to 94,000 units.

With more targeted pro-consumption policy measures, the consumption potential of trade-ins will be gradually released, which will be beneficial to the gradual strengthening of the auto market in the months ahead, the association said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     