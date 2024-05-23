DHL's new EV center to help companies expand

Shanghai EV Center of Excellence specializes in integrated end-to-end logistics for EV products with DHL saying it takes an entire ecosystem to support growth of Chinese makers.

DHL opened its first electric vehicle center in China yesterday to help electric vehicle companies and their related sections expand locally and globally.

The Shanghai EV Center of Excellence (COE) specializes in integrated end-to-end logistics for EV products, including batteries, electric motors, and charging infrastructure with a network of 35 branches and over 50 warehouses and cross-dock facilities by DHL Global Forwarding.

It would provide services such as domestic pickups with certified transportation services for export to and from various locations in China with end-to-end temperature and humidity monitoring, certified EV-compliant warehousing, and storage at arrival including last-mile delivery.

"It takes an entire ecosystem to support the growth of Chinese EV makers as they expand globally. As the logistics company for the world, we have the know-how in the trade policies and customs regulations of various countries," said Wu Dongming , CEO of DHL Express China.

In 2023, Chinese automakers dominated the global EV market, manufacturing over half of the EVs on the world's roads and becoming the largest car exporter.

As a battery powerhouse, China is home to six of the top ten EV battery manufacturers, supplying close to 60 percent of the world's battery cells.



"Our deep understanding of the logistical complexities in the EV industry positions us to facilitate this next chapter of international expansion for Chinese EV firms," ​​said Niki Frank, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding APAC.

As the official founding and logistic partner of Formula E which will soon take place in Shanghai, DHL is also responsible for transporting approximately 380 tons of freight, including race cars, batteries and charging units, and media and broadcasting equipment via air, ocean, and road freight.

"DHL's collaboration with Formula E not only electrifies the racing world but also amplifies our dedication to eco-friendly logistics solutions in China. We will keep contributing to China's sustainability goals," said Rick Zhang, senior vice president of Commercial, China, DHL Express.