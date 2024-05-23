﻿
Biz / Auto

DHL's new EV center to help companies expand

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0
Shanghai EV Center of Excellence specializes in integrated end-to-end logistics for EV products with DHL saying it takes an entire ecosystem to support growth of Chinese makers.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0
DHL's new EV center to help companies expand
Ti Gong

DHL opens its first electric vehicle center in China to help electric vehicle companies expand.



DHL opened its first electric vehicle center in China yesterday to help electric vehicle companies and their related sections expand locally and globally.

The Shanghai EV Center of Excellence (COE) specializes in integrated end-to-end logistics for EV products, including batteries, electric motors, and charging infrastructure with a network of 35 branches and over 50 warehouses and cross-dock facilities by DHL Global Forwarding.

It would provide services such as domestic pickups with certified transportation services for export to and from various locations in China with end-to-end temperature and humidity monitoring, certified EV-compliant warehousing, and storage at arrival including last-mile delivery.

"It takes an entire ecosystem to support the growth of Chinese EV makers as they expand globally. As the logistics company for the world, we have the know-how in the trade policies and customs regulations of various countries," said Wu Dongming , CEO of DHL Express China.

In 2023, Chinese automakers dominated the global EV market, manufacturing over half of the EVs on the world's roads and becoming the largest car exporter.

As a battery powerhouse, China is home to six of the top ten EV battery manufacturers, supplying close to 60 percent of the world's battery cells.

"Our deep understanding of the logistical complexities in the EV industry positions us to facilitate this next chapter of international expansion for Chinese EV firms," ​​said Niki Frank, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding APAC.

As the official founding and logistic partner of Formula E which will soon take place in Shanghai, DHL is also responsible for transporting approximately 380 tons of freight, including race cars, batteries and charging units, and media and broadcasting equipment via air, ocean, and road freight.

"DHL's collaboration with Formula E not only electrifies the racing world but also amplifies our dedication to eco-friendly logistics solutions in China. We will keep contributing to China's sustainability goals," said Rick Zhang, senior vice president of Commercial, China, DHL Express.

DHL's new EV center to help companies expand
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

As the official founding and logistic partner of Formula E, soon to take place in Shanghai, DHL is responsible for transporting approximately 380 tons of freight.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     