New UFI plant in China to boost NEV sustainable development

UFI Group launched UFI GREEN (Jiaxing) Co Ltd, its first industrial site in China fully dedicated to green technologies, on Monday in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province.

Ti Gong

The new factory covers 42,000 square meters and is equipped with cutting-edge production lines and research and development lab center.

Founded in 1971 in Italy, the UFI Group is an industrial leader in filtration and thermal management, as well as technologies for the development of hydrogen mobility, and aims to provide more sustainable and efficient solutions.

The products include liquid cooling condensers, coolers, and integrated compact battery thermal management modules.

With an overall investment of 45 million euro (US$48.9 million) and 650 employees, UFI GREEN plans to develop and manufacture advanced thermal management systems and innovative filtration products for electric vehicles (passenger vehicles, trucks, buses, and sport utility vehicles), hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, and industrial filtration.

At full capacity, UFI GREEN will have the production capacity of 9.4 million units, according to UFI officials.

In the next phase, UFI GREEN will also focus on hydrogen and fuel cell systems as a key development area.

UFI has seven factories in China and 21 worldwide so far.