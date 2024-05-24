Norwegian trade officials visit Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai
Why does Tesla remain the bestseller in Norway despite the cold weather and high latitudes? Join us on a tour with Norwegian trade officials into Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai to find out.
