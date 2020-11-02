Innovative product highlights for the CIIE

Omron's new ping pang robot to debut at CIIE.
Japan's Omron is bringing its latest table tennis robot Forpheus, featuring upgraded capabilities, to the CIIE.
With motion and facial expression capture, along with AI technologies, the robot is now more intelligent. It can detect rivals’ skill level and offers a tailored training program to encourage their skills.
The core technologies behind the robot can be adapted to industrial automation, health-care and other industries. They are expected to empower industry development, solve social needs and create a better future.
Epson’s environment-friendly printing solution
Epson is releasing its new printing system at the CIIE, where it will make its Asia debut. The new system, consisting of new-technology printers and management system, features recycled paper usage and heat-free printing technology to dramatically cut energy usage.
The system has its own “small cycle” ecosystem, which supports green usage and high frequency, mass printing demand and environmental protection.
Level 4 autonomous driving system by Pony.ai
Pony.ai, an autonomous driving startup founded in 2016, is unveiling its Level 4 autonomous driving system, which is making its world premiere.
Pony.ai is committed to providing safe, reliable and highly advanced experience via its Level-4 autonomous driving technology.
Founded in Fremont, California, the company pioneers autonomous mobility deployment by operating robotaxi services in China and the US.
The Pony.ai fleet of more than 100 vehicles has traveled a total of more than 3.5 million kilometers in urban roads in China and the US combined to reach the CIIE site. The company will also unveil its autonomous truck in China for the first time.
Decathlon's inflatable touring sit-in kayak
Decathlon's inflatable touring sit-in kayak is only the size of a backpack and can be inflated in three minutes using a double-action hand pump.
It is designed for intermediate kayakers touring on lakes, calm rivers or calm seas.
The kayak consists of five independent air chambers, so even if two are pierced, the kayaker can still return to shore safely.
Medtronic's Nautilus Smart ECMO Module
Medtronic's Nautilus Smart ECMO Module provides long-term gas transfer while providing real-time device performance data accessible from an intuitive touch screen.
It offers clinicians at-a-glance assessment of oxygenator performance, offering visual and audio alerts when limits are exceeded and thus reducing their need to look at multiple devices to get oxygenator-related performance data.
L’Oréal Group's Perso
L’Oréal Group's Perso is an innovative beauty tech device making its first appearance in Asia at the CIIE. It allows Chinese consumers to have a glimpse of the revolutionary and new “make-your-own-beauty-products-at-home” experience.
It accesses important local environmental conditions that can influence the state of the user’s skin, including weather, temperature, pollen, humidity, pollution and air quality.
The personalized cosmetics solution is an AI-powered at-home system capable of formulating personalized skincare and makeup products based on users' preferred texture and hydration-level to further customize their unique formula of skin-care.
