At CIIE, Roche commits to China's health

Global biotech giant Roche is attending the China International Import Expo for the third consecutive year, bringing innovative products, diagnostic and treatment solutions.

Global biotech giant Roche is attending the China International Import Expo for the third consecutive year, bringing innovative products, diagnostic and treatment solutions covering the entire life cycle to the fair as clear demonstrations to fulfill its Healthy China commitment.

Through the latest suite of medical offerings, an industry-leading patient protection system and a patient-centric health-care ecosystem, Roche pledged to “expand in scale, innovativeness and vibrancy” in a bid to substantially improve the wellbeing of the Chinese people.

“As a window to showcase China’s opening-up to the world, the CIIE provides an excellent platform for Roche to showcase our innovative drugs and our achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hong Chow, CEO of Roche Pharma China. “Roche is committed to leveraging our innovation and expertise to meet the more diverse needs of Chinese people, and contributing to the Healthy China 2030 Initiative.”

As a third-time participant, the Switzerland-based company is always confident in the success of the CIIE, especially in a year when China and Switzerland celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. Roche looks forward to benefiting Chinese patients via world-leading innovative drugs, diagnostic and treatment solutions that are set to be debuted or displayed through the mega event.

Upgraded booth, heavyweight exhibits

Highlighting the concept of “patient-first” medical and health-care ecosystem, Roche will showcase a wide array of innovative products and therapies covering major diseases such as cancer immunotherapy, hematologic tumors, influenza and rare diseases.



Some of the eye-catching exhibits will include an innovative combination of immunotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, which is the world’s first and currently the only cancer immunotherapy for this indication and provide greater clinical benefits for Chinese patients with liver cancer.

Also, a new single-dose oral flu drug is set to provide a new and effective solution to public health during the influenza outbreak season, whereas hematological tumor drugs being showcased are anticipated to increase the five-year survival rate of Chinese patients with lymphoma to the level on par with that in Western developed countries.

Besides, personalized health care, end-to-end treatment of tumor patients, innovative payment and other products designed for tackling a string of cancer types are also expected to be key attractions in Roche’s 800-square-meter booth, up from last year’s 700 square meters and one of the largest in the medical equipment and healthcare products hall.

The booth’s centerpiece in the shape of the DNA molecular chains symbolized how the 125-year-old company strives to combine the strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof to gear up innovation to provide integrated care for patients and lead the future of health. Roche aims to empower China’s pharma industry, accelerate the introduction of innovative products into China, and greatly enhance people’s accessibility to these innovative offerings.

COVID-19 response boosts confidence

As the COVID-19 pandemic rampages this year, the hosting of the CIIE as scheduled allows the world to witness China’s confidence and determination to continue promoting high level of opening-up. Roche has been proactively engaged in China’s efforts to prevent and control the pandemic as it delivers on its promise and responsibility to patients and society.



In such a context, Roche will spare no effort in its display to the CIIE’s newly added section for public health and epidemic prevention, an avenue designed for medical enterprises to share their latest breakthroughs and best practices in combating contagions.

With a presence of 150 square meters, Roche, as the vice chair of the special committee, will present its industry-leading anti-infection and immunomodulatory products, demonstrating the company’s effort to safeguard public health and advance innovation.

“CIIE epitomizes China’s will to build a platform for open cooperation for all,” Chow said. “As we face this pandemic, one person’s power may often be limited. But when we bring together our strengths, we can be stronger to create more hope. As long as all people work closely together, we will certainly overcome the current challenges.”

Treating China as an integral strategic market, Roche has taken the initiative since the very early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to support the government and medical institutions at all levels to fight the COVID-19. To date, the company has donated over 28 million yuan worth of medicine, supplies and cash in the anti-COVID-19 campaign in China.

For instance, Roche’s pharma and diagnostics units jointly donated more than 4.3 million yuan in cash and supplies immediately through the China Population Welfare Foundation to aid the battle against the COVID-19.

It also donated Actemra injections worth 14 million yuan through the China Primary Health Care Foundation to support medical institutions in China and especially Wuhan, where the outbreak first reported.

Actemra was included in the seventh edition of Diagnosis and Treatment Program for COVID-19 issued by the National Health Commission in China. Roche Global also immediately initiated multiple clinical studies, while ensuring supply capacity. Recently, the Phase III EMPACTA study results showed Actemra could reduce the need for mechanical ventilation in patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia.

CIIE and beyond: an impressive track record

Since the inaugural edition, Roche has been one of the earliest Fortune Global 500 foreign companies to commit the participation in the CIIE, and has always hosted one of the largest booths.



Roche’s top executive was received by President Xi Jinping for consecutively two years during the fair, and made frequent appearances in the parallel Hongqiao International Forum to discuss the most pressing and trending topics facing the world economy.

Apart from a high-profile attendance, Roche has actively participated in the CIIE and showcased many cutting-edge technologies and innovative products covering multiple diseases. Alecensa, an innovative drug to fight against lung cancer debuted in the first CIIE, was approved by the National Medical Products Administration only nine months after being approved in Europe and the United States, and the first domestic prescription was issued 46 days after getting regulatory green light.

During the second CIIE, Roche also signed a strategic collaboration with the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan Province to introduce a series of innovative drugs in the zone. Among them, a medicine treating breast cancer and a new tumor immunotherapy have been approved by regulators and released in early 2020 in China, whereas Xofluza is on course to be approved in China soon.

CIIE is the epitome of Roche’s profound roots in China: It was the first multinational enterprise in Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in 1994, and it established the first foreign-funded research and development center in Shanghai in 2004.

A latest milestone development is the company’s inauguration of a new innovation center in Shanghai, which is designed for the research and early development of innovative drugs for China and the world. The 863-million-yuan investment will develop innovative drugs to meet Chinese patients’ unmet needs as well as bring China’s R&D to the world.

Apart from conducting advanced clinical trials, the center is also embedding functions in personalized healthcare, big data and artificial intelligence that will forge ties with local hospitals and universities to explore new research orientations based on data analysis.