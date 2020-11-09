Amway sees healthy future in Chinese market

Health, beauty and homecare products company Amway is featuring a variety of Nutrilite products at the CIIE.

Ti Gong

The third China International Import Expo, set to close on Tuesday at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center, features six exhibition zones, namely Food and Agricultural Products, Automobile, Intelligent Industry & Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products and Trade in Services, with larger exhibition space, improved layout and higher-quality exhibitors this year.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health has become a global hot topic. As a health, beauty and homecare products company, Amway has participated in the CIIE for three consecutive years.

This year, Amway is bringing a variety of Nutrilite products to the CIIE, with an aim to demonstrate Nutrilite’s 86-year-old quality control commitment that covers the entire chain "from seed to finished product."

These include immune boosters, vitamin and mineral supplements and nutritional supplements that help the body fight free radicals, as well as body shaping and weight management products.

Amway also takes the initiative to provide air purifier equipment and energy drinks for the VIP lounge of the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center, as well as energy drinks and vitamin supplement products for CIIE volunteers.

The Amway exhibition area, located in Hall 7.1 which belongs to the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products zone, also features an interactive area of nutrition and health knowledge.

Amway (China) President Yu Fang said that since the launch of overseas purchases in March 2016, especially after the first CIIE in 2018, Amway has accelerated the pace of importing products in recent years, from the initial 4 in 2016 to this year’s 185 items.

From 2018 to September this year, the cumulative sales of imported products reached 4.664 billion yuan (US$706 million).

Yu said that the successful running of the CIIE reflects the strong resilience of China's economy, as well as the continuous optimization of the business environment and the improving quality of openness, and Amway will continue to increase investment in the Chinese market.

In 2020, Amway established the Asian Health Food R&D Center in China, combining genetic science, artificial intelligence and other scientific and technological means to develop more products that are in line with the needs of Chinese and Asian consumers.

To upgrade and optimize the global supply chain, Amway moved its homecare technology production line headquarters to China in 2019.

Guangzhou became the only homecare technology product supply center in the world, because of China’s leading position in the field of digitalization and mobile Internet. Amway’s global digital innovation center, the big data innovation center and IT innovation center have successively settled in China, exporting the successful experience of China's digital transformation to Amway's other markets in the world.

Amway has accelerated the development and launch of Chinese medicine products in the context of the epidemic, and introduced traditional Chinese medicine and high-quality herbal medicines.

Amway has launched the "Han Ben Cui” (汉本萃）series to enhance immunity, improve micro-circulation and enhance antioxidant capacity.