Sanofi partners with digital health companies

Sanofi has entered into strategic partnerships with local digital healthcare companies to integrate the latest updates to support its future business growth.



At the second Innovation Summit held by Sanofi's digital health innovation platform “Innovation Hub,” it pledged to co-develop projects with the use of artificial intelligence, wearable devices, big data and cloud technology with external partners.



"Sanofi will further seize the opportunity to make a closer integration with external Internet ecosystems, promote our digital innovation and drive digital transformation to build an innovative healthcare ecosystem,” said Pius Hornstein, Sanofi China country lead.



Sanofi Innovation Hub was initiated in April 2018 and the second innovation summit exemplifies its latest results and achievements in the digital healthcare sector.



It also marks the French pharmaceutical and healthcare company's latest response toward China's Internet-based healthcare initiative.



Sanofi has given innovation awards to its four partners: Emotibot, Dnurse, Diabnext and Gyenno.



They have offered solutions such as digitalized chronic disease management for Parkinson's and diabetes management based on voice recognition features of smart speakers.



At this year's China International Import Expo, Sanofi also demonstrated some of the digital innovations offered by incumbent startups at its Innovation Hub, such as artificial intelligence-supported bilingual medical data monitoring, an informatization extraction and processing platform and an augmented-reality application for deep vein thrombosis management.



It aims to continue to support the transformation of technology upgrades into practical projects and functions to further benefit customers and other stakeholders.

