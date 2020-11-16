Biz / Company

Sanofi partners with digital health companies

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0
Sanofi will seize the opportunity to make a closer integration with external Internet ecosystems, promote digital innovation and drive digital transformation.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0
Sanofi partners with digital health companies
HelloRF

Sanofi has entered into strategic partnerships with local digital healthcare companies to integrate the latest updates to support its future business growth.

At the second Innovation Summit held by Sanofi's digital health innovation platform “Innovation Hub,” it pledged to co-develop projects with the use of artificial intelligence, wearable devices, big data and cloud technology with external partners.

"Sanofi will further seize the opportunity to make a closer integration with external Internet ecosystems, promote our digital innovation and drive digital transformation to build an innovative healthcare ecosystem,” said Pius Hornstein, Sanofi China country lead.

Sanofi Innovation Hub was initiated in April 2018 and the second innovation summit exemplifies its latest results and achievements in the digital healthcare sector.

It also marks the French pharmaceutical and healthcare company's latest response toward China's Internet-based healthcare initiative.

Sanofi has given innovation awards to its four partners: Emotibot, Dnurse, Diabnext and Gyenno.

They have offered solutions such as digitalized chronic disease management for Parkinson's and diabetes management based on voice recognition features of smart speakers.

At this year's China International Import Expo, Sanofi also demonstrated some of the digital innovations offered by incumbent startups at its Innovation Hub, such as artificial intelligence-supported bilingual medical data monitoring, an informatization extraction and processing platform and an augmented-reality application for deep vein thrombosis management.

It aims to continue to support the transformation of technology upgrades into practical projects and functions to further benefit customers and other stakeholders.  

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Sanofi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     