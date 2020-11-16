Biz / Company

Amazon expects bumper Black Friday sales

Zhu Shenshen
  20:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0
Company notes rising spending by consumers in China's smaller cities as it looks forward to offering a selection of imported goods during a six-day shopping extravaganza.
Chinese consumers will have another online shopping extravaganza for overseas goods at the end of this month, after a record Singles Day last week, Amazon said on Monday. 

The lockdown because of COVID-19 and increased spending by consumers in China’s smaller cities will boost Amazon China’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it said.

More than 30 million overseas goods of over 480,000 brands are available on Amazon China with localized webpages, languages and payment services. They have been chosen from Amazon’s US, UK, Japan and Germany websites for the online sales event, which will last six days from November 26. 

Nutrition and healthcare products, gadgets for children and cosmetics are the fastest sellers in China. Consumers from smaller cities have been spending more and more in recent years, ever since Amazon debuted Black Friday in China in 2014, according to the company. 

Purchasers of the Amazon Prime service enjoy free shipping to China. This year, deals valued at over 300 yuan (US$44.1) will enjoy free Prime services. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Amazon
