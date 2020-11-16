Biz / Company

Karaoke app penalized for pornographic content

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0
An online karaoke app owned by China's Internet giant Tencent has been penalized for failing to properly deal with pornographic and vulgar contents on the platform.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0

An online karaoke app owned by China's Internet giant Tencent has been penalized for failing to properly deal with pornographic and vulgar contents on the platform, especially in its adolescent mode.

Some songs, videos and live-streaming programs in the app WeSing were found to have obvious sexual innuendo and obscenity, and the app's adolescent mode also allows access to such content for the young users, the National Office for the Fight Against Pornography and Illegal Publications said Monday in a statement.

In a regulatory talk with Tencent, local authority tasked with fighting pornography and illegal publications in Guangdong as well as the province's cyberspace administration have asked the company to carry out an overhaul regarding relevant violations on the platform, the statement added.

Besides, the app's operator, Shenzhen-based Tencent Music Entertainment, was fined and had its illegal gains confiscated by the city's cultural authority.

Tencent is now working to fix the problems and punish responsible personnel, cleaning up relevant content and banning violators' accounts, the statement said.

The latest move is part of China's crackdown on online pornography and illegal publications, which also punishes Internet enterprises that have failed to exercise due supervision.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Tencent Music Entertainment
Tencent
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     