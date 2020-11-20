Biz / Company

Beigene unveils new R&D facility in Waigaoqiao

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Beigene's second research center outside its Beijing lab will focus on biopharmaceuticals and will allow the company to carry out more than 20 research projects at the same time.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0

1 Photo  |  View Slide Show ›


  • Ding Yining / SHINE

NASDAQ-listed Beigene unveiled on Friday a new research and development facility in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone to beef up local research efforts.

"Waigaoqiao stood out as an attractive place to expand our research and development capability with about 70 percent of the high-end talent in the pharmaceutical industry available in Shanghai at the moment," said Wang Lai, senior vice president and head of Global Research at Beigene.

Beigene's second research center outside its existing Beijing lab will focus on biopharmaceutical research and will allow the company to carry out more than 20 research projects at the same time.

As part of the city's efforts to foster biopharmaceutical as a pillar industry, the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone signed a collaboration agreement with a batch of private equity firms, medical device companies and research institutions on Friday to locate their business in the zone. 

The Waigaoqiao bio-park has allocated 2 square kilometers of space for new research facilities and startups as it aims to help them transform research results into commercial products and applications more efficiently.

Michael Yi, co-chief investment officer and partner at Hillhouse Capital, said it will also strengthen collaboration with the management committee of the park to help relevant players in the industry chain to better connect with each other.  

Beigene plans to nearly double its research staff to about 750 by the end of next year to carry out more pre-clinical drug studies.

Waigaoqiao is home to 718 biopharmaceutical companies with a combined revenue of 195 billion yuan (US$29.6 billion) in 2019, and is instrumental in Shanghai’s plans to become a global hub of advanced research.  

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
NASDAQ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     