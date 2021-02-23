Biz / Company

Chinese chili sauce maker Lao Gan Ma logs record sales revenue in 2020

Lao Gan Ma, a major chili sauce maker in China, saw its sales revenue reach a record high of over 5.4 billion yuan (US$835.6 million) in 2020, the company's financial report showed.

The figure represented a 7-percent year-on-year increase, the report said.

Established in 1996 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Lao Gan Ma has developed into one of the largest chili sauce production enterprises in China.

Li Xin, deputy general manager of the company, said Lao Gan Ma has been committed to the production of chili sauces appealing to the different tastes of consumers. Customer satisfaction has pushed the brand from Guizhou to the national stage.

