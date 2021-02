The chief executive officer of Thyssenkrupp China looks forward to a happy Chinese New Year while he spends the holiday in Shanghai.

Bjoern Olaf Assmann, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (China) Co Ltd, expressed his wishes for the Year of the Ox as he received a paper-cutting work by local artist Li Shoubai as a gift to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The gift is sent by the Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to some senior executives of renowned multinational companies in Shanghai.