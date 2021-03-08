Biz / Company

China's Q&A site Zhihu seeking IPO in US

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:43 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
Zhihu expected to raise US$1b through listing on the New York Stock Exchange, according to media reports as it posts business revenue for the first time. 
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:43 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0

Zhihu, China’s biggest online question-and-answer website, is seeking an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Zhihu aims to list on the New York Stock Exchange with the code ZH. The underwriters are Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

The company is expected to raise US$1 billion through the US IPO, according to media reports.

Founded in 2010, Zhihu has 43.1 million content providers and 315 million “answers,” making it one of China’s top social communities besides Weibo and Douyin.

In 2020, revenue reached 1.35 billion yuan (US$210.9 million), a 101.7 percent growth year on year. Gross profit was 758 million yuan, a 142.7 percent growth from the previous year, according to Zhihu, which posted business revenue for the first time.

The revenue came from diversified business such as online advertising, subscriptions, online education and e-commerce. 

The company is still in the “initial stage” for monetization of its services. The company’s profitability had been in doubt previously due to a lack of clear income sources. 

The company said recently that it had invested “several billion yuan” to boost paid knowledge-sharing services and develop more video contents and income.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weibo
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
JPMorgan
TikTok
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     