Biz / Company

Ecarx partnering with Volvo to develop intelligent systems

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-03-24       0
The partnership is expected to begin operations in the third quarter. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, it will initially employ around 100 people.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-03-24       0

Chinese technology startup Ecarx, which raised more than US$200 million in its latest round of fundraising in February, plans to establish a joint venture with Volvo to work on in-vehicle intelligent systems, the company announced on Wednesday. 

The partnership is expected to begin operations in the third quarter, led by Jan-Erik Larsson, currently the head of research and development for Volvo in China. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, it will initially employ around 100 people.

Founded in 2016, Ecarx is an automotive intelligence technology company headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, with more than 1,700 employees. It has developed Android-based “infotainment” systems for automotive companies such as Geely, Lynk & Co and Proton.

With the new joint venture, Ecarx hopes to expand its global footprint, improve cost efficiencies and create new revenue streams, said Shen Ziyu, the company's chief executive. 

The partnership is an important step for Ecarx's globalization strategy, Shen said.

The company's products include self-developed vehicle chipsets, intelligent cockpits, smart driving systems, high-definition maps, big data and vehicle-oriented cloud networks. It has received investment from firms like Baidu, SIG and the China Venture Capital Fund.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Volvo
Geely
Baidu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     