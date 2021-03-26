Biz / Company

Xiaomi to develop its own microchips for smartphones

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0
The company's smartphone sales growth has been limited due to a shortage of chips.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0

HK-listed Xiaomi plans to manufacture its own microchips for smartphones, another Chinese firm betting on the chip sector, the company announced today. 

Top smartphone companies including Apple, Huawei and Samsung all have their own self-developped chips. The chip strategy will help Xiaomi expand into high-end market segments, analysts said.

Xiaomi will announce the details of its chip strategy at its spring product release conference on Monday, according to the company’s campaign post for the conference.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will resume selling its Mix models this year, the company’s highest-priced premium product line.

In 2020, Xiaomi posted a net profit of 13 billion yuan, 12.8 percent growth year on year, selling 146 million units — 17.5 percent growth from a year ago.

The company's smartphone sales growth has been limited due to a shortage of chips, said Xiaomi president Wang Xiang. 

Today, Xiao denied a report saying the company is thinking about producing electric cars.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Apple
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     