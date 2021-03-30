Factory's latest production line is vegetables to feed its staff

Vegetables are being cultivated on the roof of Shanghai Qiangjin Foundation Engineering's factory to supply the canteen, with any excess distributed to employees.

The company has been in business for more than 20 years, mainly engaged in foundation engineering construction and design. In 2017, it moved from Xuhui District to Jiading’s Waigang Town. When the factory was built, the company decided to make use of the 700 square meters of space on the roof to grow vegetables.

Currently, the company is self-sufficient. The rooftop has 600 pots and around 25 kilograms of produce can be harvested every day to meet the needs of its more than 150 employees. Canteen staff regularly collect vegetables from the roof. Three staff in the logistics department take care of the vegetable garden.

To ensure safety, the company purchased planting boxes, nutrient soil, seedlings and other items from professional vegetable enterprises in order to plant pollution-free vegetables on the factory roof. To ensure quality growth, sheep manure was brought in from Inner Mongolia as fertilizer and tap water was dechlorinated for daily irrigation.

A variety of seasonal vegetables will be planted such as cucumbers, loofahs, eggplant and lentils in spring and summer and garlic, cabbage, spinach and cabbage in autumn and winter.

The company pays close attention to the weather forecast and the vegetable seedlings are covered with straw if a cold wave is imminent.

As the vegetable garden gradually matured, it attracted many employees who are willing to participate in the planting work. During the Spring Festival holiday, many employees who lived nearby took their children to experience “life on the farm.”

“The garden somehow eases pressure at work,” said employee Liu Pengtao.