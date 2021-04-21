Biz / Company

Tesla changes course on brake failure claim

Tesla will form a special work group to "satisfy customers" after a car owner stood on top of a car at the Shanghai auto show to draw attention to her brake failure claim.
Tesla will form a special work group and “make every effort possible” to “satisfy customers” after a car owner stood on top of a car at the Shanghai auto show to draw attention to her brake failure claim, the electric car behemoth said in its latest statement on the matter.

The statement issued last night was in sharp contrast to an earlier one that stated it would not “bow to unreasonable demands,” drawing accusations of arrogance.

On Monday, the car owner surnamed Zhang from Zhengzhou, Henan Province, stood on top of a Tesla car at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, wearing a T-shirt with the words “brake failure” and Tesla’s logo, drawing huge attention on social media.

Zhang claimed the brake failure caused her Model 3 to collide with two cars moving in the same direction on 341 National Highway on February 21. She has been communicating with Tesla since the accident, asking for data from 30 minutes prior to the accident, which the company has refused to provide.

The American-based automotive titan denied the claim and insisted on a third-party evaluation, which Zhang hasn't accepted.

Xinhua news agency said on April 19 that as a highly recognized company, Tesla’s self-requirements on quality and its commitment to customers should match market expectations.

Tesla finally showed some sincerity, said the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the country’s top disciplinary watchdog, on its website on Tuesday.

"China welcomes all companies to invest and views all companies the same. They must all abide by Chinese laws and market regulations and respect customers’ rights," the commission said.

Zhang was given a five-day administrative detention by Shanghai police for disturbing public order.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
