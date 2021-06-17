Honor launches high-end smartphones amid supply chain and market share rebound

Honor, a Huawei spinoff, launched Honor 50 models on Wednesday in Shanghai, its first high-end smartphones.

Honor, which spun off from Huawei last year, has walked out of the "dark night" with a stable supply chain, regaining market share of almost 10 percent in China, said its CEO Zhao Ming.



The company launched Honor 50 models on Wednesday night in Shanghai, its first high-end smartphones.

"Honor is walking out of the dark night to see the dawn, with the support of suppliers, retail partners and users," Zhao said during the Honor 50 conference.

Honor's market share returned to 9.5 percent in May, rebounding from its lowest point of 3 percent, when Huawei and Honor were facing United States technology sanctions and supply chain challenges.

Honor's supply chain has returned to normal levels, with more than 30 strategic suppliers and over 1,000 supply agreements signed, Zhao said.

In the chip sector, Honor has suppliers including Qualcomm, MTK and Shanghai-based Unisoc to cover various priced products.

Facing US sanctions, Huawei has delayed flagship smartphone model releases this year due to supply chain challenges.

Honor 50 models target the high-end market segment with price ranges between 2,399 and 3,699 yuan (US$369 to $569). The models feature Qualcomm chips, fast charging and special video-creation and production optimization for the booming number of Vlog users.