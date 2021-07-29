﻿
Biz / Company

Huawei launches smartphones with its own operating system

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:32 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
The release date of the P50 models was delayed several times because of chip supply issues as Huawei faces strict US tech sanctions.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:32 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0

Huawei launched its new P50 models on Thursday, the first smartphones with its HarmonyOS system.

More than 40 million users have upgraded to HarmonyOS since its debut in June, said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Unit.

The P50 and P50 Pro are Huawei's new flagship models, with a starting price of 4,488 yuan (US$694) and featuring AI-powered photography, as well as improvements on color management, display, waterproofing and batter life.

 TheHarmonyOS makes them easily interactive and synchronizable with other smart devices.

But Huawei's P50 models only support 4G because of chip supply problems.

The release date of the P50 models was delayed several times because of chip supply issues as Huawei faces strict US tech sanctions.

HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an operating system designed for various devices. Huawei has a target of making HarmonyOS cover 300 million devices by the end of 2021.

Besides the P50, Huawei will allow older Huawei phones to upgrade to HarmonyOS, said Yu.

Huawei also released smart TV models with 75-inch and 98-inch screens and Sounder X speakers on Thursday, all supporting HarmonyOS.

Huawei launches smartphones with its own operating system
Ti Gong

Huawei's HarmonyOS connects new flagship smartphone and smart devices. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     