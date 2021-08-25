Biz / Company

Xiaomi speeds auto strategy with Deepmotion purchase

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:41 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0
The company also announced a record high Q2 revenue of 87.8 billion yuan (US$13.7 billion) , up 64 percent year on year, on Wednesday.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:41 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0

Xiaomi Corp, which has posted a record high revenue in the second quarter, said on Wednesday it will use US$77.4 million to acquire auto tech firm Deepmotion Tech as part of its car-making strategy.

Deepmotion, with autonomous driving technology and various patents, will help Xiaomi speed up its car-making plans, said the Hong Kong-listed firm.

The US$77.37 million deal involves US$24.4 million in cash and the rest in shares. After the deal, Deepmotion will become wholly-owned subsidiary of Xiaomi.

The company focuses on providing algorithms for the perception, positioning, planning and control of advanced driver assistance systems, as well as a complete set of software solutions for autonomous driving applications.

Xiaomi plans to invest US$10 billion in the electric car business over the next decade, said Lei Jun, Xiaomi's CEO.

Deepmotion has strong technical reserves and research and development capabilities on autonomous driving's perception, positioning, planning and control for advanced assisted driving systems applications. It will strengthen the company's core technologies and skills in the smart electric vehicle business.

Deepmotion has 16 core patents such as high-precision mapping, 3D obstacle detection and various ADAS applications, according to PatSnap, a patent data service provider.

Xiaomi yesterday also posted record-high revenue of 87.8 billion yuan (US$13.7 billion) in the second quarter, up 64 percent year on year.

Smartphone sales jumped 87 percent, helping it surpass Apple to become the No.2 brand globally.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lei Jun
Apple
Xiaomi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     