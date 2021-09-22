Biz / Company

Xiaoice unveils new services: from art to virtual social services

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
It also launched new cooperation deals and AI systems for art creation, smart cabins in cars and the Internet of Things and a new social app – Xiaoice Island.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0

Chinese artificial intelligence firm Xiaoice on Wednesday announced a raft of new features, such as natural language processing and smart recommendations in Windows 11 and Microsoft search services.

It also launched new cooperation deals and AI systems for art creation, smart cabins in cars and the Internet of Things and a new social app – Xiaoice Island – with immersive experiences and interaction with virtual characters.

Xiaoice services have been used in Microsoft's Bing search services and it will be integrated with Windows 11 and Microsoft mobile services soon, the company said on Wednesday.

"It represents Chinese innovation and AI integration everywhere," said Harry Shum, chairman of Xiaoice and a former leader of the Microsoft research team in Asia and China.

In July of 2020, Microsoft spun off the Xiaoice business into a separate company headquartered in Beijing, aiming at enabling the Xiaoice product line to accelerate the pace of local innovation and commercialization.

With 160 million monthly active users, the avatar-like AI system Xiaoice can sing songs and produce MTVs, create Chinese-style paintings and comfort lonely people as virtual girlfriends and boyfriends.

Xiaoice's other cooperation deal announced on Wednesday in Beijing includes AI calculation capacity cooperation with Nvidia, smart device services with firms such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and TMall and autonomous driving cooperation with firms like NIO, SAIC and Nissan.

More than 1 billion devices now use Xiaoice services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Microsoft
Oppo
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     