Amway ramps up campaign to increase influence in China

Amway says it is well-positioned to tap into the personalized nutrition sector by providing tailor-made lifestyle services and solutions to respond to increasing demand.

Amway says it is well-positioned to tap into the personalized nutrition sector by providing tailor-made lifestyle services and solutions to respond to increasing demand for health and wellness offerings.

It plans to fully leverage its health and wellness consultants in the vast community base as well as smart technology as the backbone, Amway China President Yu Fang said.

Increasing spending on health and wellness-related products and services will continue to enhance the domestic market and benefit leading industry players.

Bian Zhenjia, director of the China Nutrition and Health Food Association, noted that the development of personalized nutrition and research efforts will enhance the personalized health and wellness of the general public and would boost the overall nutritional food supplement industry.



Amway will unveil a series of upgraded services, products and solutions based on its data capabilities, artificial intelligence, genomic studies and research results, Yu said in an interview during the sixth China Special Food Conference hosted by the China Nutrition and Health Food Association.

Yu added that the company is well-poised to fully leverage its research, product lines, brands and services to offer tailor-made one-stop healthy lifestyle solutions.

It's estimated that China's health and wellness industry will reach 1.6 trillion yuan (US$249 billion) by 2030. Additionally, the global personalized nutrition market is forecast to grow to US$16.4 billion by 2025, jumping from US$8.2 billion in 2020. China's personalized nutrition market is set to record an estimated annual compound growth rate of 17.8 percent.

Amway has built up a complete industry chain covering the selection of seeds and farms, harvesting, extraction, production and packaging, making sure every step of the process is traceable to provide consumers with safe and effective products.

The Amway Botanical Research Center, located in Wuxi in neighboring Jiangsu Province, serves as a base for Amway to focus on the health and wellness industry and enhance its core strengths.

Amway is encouraging its independent business owners to leverage their professional service tools to act as nutrition and health consultants.

More than 10,000 Amway independent business owners have been accredited by the Chinese Nutrition Society as professional nutrition and healthiness consultants, and they've built up online and offline communities to share nutritional know-how and useful tips for health and well-being.



Amway's offline experience centers around the country will also serve as "Health Promotion Education Bases" to help popularize comprehensive healthy living, strengthening health education.

"Despite the challenges brought by technology upgrades and market shifts, we want to stay relevant for a new generation of consumers," Yu said.

"Amway intends to make a series of clinical studies to assess the function of nutritional supplements for different types of consumers with various physical conditions in order to offer targeted solutions and drive the personalized nutrition industry forward," said Chen Jia, vice president of Amway Innovation & Science East Hub.

Earlier basic research regarding personalized nutrition was carried out by Amway to lay the theoretical foundation for further studies in the field.

Amway has been constantly expediting its research efforts, and since the Botanical Research Center in Wuxi was set up about seven years ago, it has fared well thanks to the local talent and rich natural resources, Chen said.

The research dedicated to natural ingredients and their nutritional functionality has served not only China but Amway's Asia Pacific and global markets.

Yu also called on industry associations and other health care players and nutritional product providers to join hands and enhance the health and wellness literacy of the general public.

Last year, Amway set up the Asia Health Food R&D Center in China to hasten the launch of more products that meet the needs of Chinese and other Asian consumers.



Amway's newly-launched WeChat mini-program includes personalized product recommendations, corresponding exercise programs, lifestyle advice and recommended community activities, providing an integrated solution regarding all aspects of healthy living.

Based on its existing marketing channels, it has built up a health and wellness-related content platform covering a wide range of issues ranging from physical training to dietary issues.