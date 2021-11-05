What's new at CIIE: Nestle debuts 14 new products in China

Food giant Nestle is making its 4th appearance at CIIE this year with 275 bestselling products from 19 countries around the world, 14 of which are debuting in China for the first time.

In support of the "Healthy China 2030" blueprint, 10 Nestle business units are participating in CIIE. They are focused on meeting the needs of various consumers – from infants to adults, individuals to families, and people to pets.

The company's exhibits not only bring together the products of seven Nestle Health Science sub-brands and the Purina brand that represent its high-tech innovation in the field of nutritional sciences, but also provide Chinese consumers with plant-based beverages that are leading the global trend toward healthy diets.

In terms of Nestle's coffee business, three iconic brands – Nescafe, Nespresso and Starbucks At Home – are attending. Nespresso is launching a new coffee extraction system in the Chinese market, and the Nespresso Momento Range, a series of professional coffee machines, aims to provide a sustainable and high-quality coffee experience.