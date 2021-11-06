'Green surgery' system protects staff health

A "green surgery" environment is necessary to ensure the health of medical staff, according to Japanese company Olympus.

During minimally invasive surgery and electro-surgery, which have become increasingly popular, a large amount of dust and mist is produced. Excessive inhalation and long-term exposure can cause headaches, dizziness and other uncomfortable symptoms among doctors and nurses.

Olympus' "green surgery" system features reasonable space design, a rapid evacuation system to prevent surgical smoke from being inhaled and 4K screen to ease visual fatigue, the company said at the CIIE on Saturday.