Epson releases green targets for negative carbon emissions

Japan-based Seiko Epson released an eco-friendly concept and sustainable green innovation strategy to be implemented in China by 2025 during the ongoing China International Import Expo.



In an event held at the CIIE site, Epson released three key strategies for 2025, touching on eco-friendly initiatives, digital transformation and cooperation with local partners.

It also updated its long-term 2050 strategy of a 100-billion-yen (US$886 million) investment in green innovation. It includes targets such as reducing overall emissions and finally achieving "negative carbon emissions" and zero consumption of underground resources by 2050, the company said.

At its booth, Epson displayed 40 applications and over 80 products.

In China, it has launched products like printers and projectors supporting Huawei's connection standards. Its technologies are also used to digitize Chinese culture and history.

"CIIE is a high-level window for China to open up to the outside world, fully demonstrating its determination to collaborate and innovate," Yasunori Ogawa, global president of Seiko Epson, said during a previous online speech for CIIE.