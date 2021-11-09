Shanghai-based tech firm offers AI tech to boost international trade and e-commerce

Shanghai-based tech firm Intsig signed a deal with Topidea, a company providing international supply chain services, at CIIE to provide artificial intelligence or AI services.

Shanghai-based tech firm Intsig signed a deal with Topidea, a company providing international supply chain services, at CIIE to provide artificial intelligence or AI services in the international trade and cross-board e-commerce industry, the company said on Tuesday.

According to deal, Intsig will offer text recognition and related algorithms for Topidea to help them solve problems such as customer and order document recognition, where it helps it cut labor cost and improve international trade efficiency.

As an enterprise in the cross-border service industry, Topidea helps international brands to enter China and Chinese premium products to go overseas through integrated international supply chain services. Topidea, with a booth in Hall 8 at CIIE, offers "express service to China" for international brands.

Also in September, Intsig's similar AI service has been available in Amazon's AWS marketplace.

Intsig has applied to list in the Shanghai STAR Market, an innovation-oriented board.