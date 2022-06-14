Huawei boosts ecosystem on AI, data centers and talent

Huawei will hold its HPDC 2022 conference on Wednesday, inviting both developers and partners for the first time in its history.

Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it will increase investment in artificial intelligence, data centers and support for research institutes to boost its ecosystem development.

The AI-powered data centers, based on Huawei's Ascend processors and architecture, are in operation nationwide in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Xi'an and Nanjing cities.

They use AI with public resources like water and electricity to improve urban management and daily life.

Huawei's EulerOS, an open source system for industrial use, covers thousands of industries with cloud and edge computing technologies.

For example, it's used in the digital energy industry, which is helping China achieve its target of carbon neutrality.

Huawei was hit by United States sanctions after former US President Donald Trump put the firm on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical technology from the US.

The company is also speeding up the integration of academic research and industrial applications.

Huawei, with the Ministry of Education and several universities, has established 72 incubation bases in colleges and universities, offering 1,500 classes to over 300,000 students on AI, industrial systems and data center technologies and trends.