Biz / Company

Amazon's Black Friday sales continue in China with more products and discounts

  16:54 UTC+8, 2022-11-20       0
Expatriates can join through the Chinese site amazon.cn, as the majority of products have language options including English, German and Japanese.
Amazon will continue selling goods directly to Chinese consumers during the Black Friday campaign, offering an expanded variety and discounts together with upgraded logistics services.

This is despite it pulling the Kindle business from China in June.

Through cross-border e-commerce services, Chinese consumers are able to purchase products ranging from coffee, camping chairs to the merchandise of each team in the World Cup 2022.

The campaign covers two million discount products under more than 20,000 brands from Amazon's US, UK, Japanese and German sites. The discount product volume tripled from a year ago, according to Li Yanchuan, Amazon China's vice president.

Chinese cross-border e-commerce consumers are becoming more and more confident and comfortable, and they are "influencing and changing the pulse of world consumption," said Li.

The top trends for this year's Black Friday sales cover metaverse (covering VR/AR gear), skin care, home appliances, nutrition, travel and camping and a World Cup-themed Fanshop, which offers the 32 teams' authorized products, according to Amazon.

Expatriates in Shanghai and China can join through the Chinese site amazon.cn, as the majority of products have language options including English, German and Japanese.

All Prime subscribers can enjoy free shipping but they are required to pay taxes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Amazon
