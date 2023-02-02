Shell annual profit hits record US$42.3 billion

Shell's net profit surged to a record US$42.3 billion last year, the British energy giant said Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

The post-tax figure was more than double the amount achieved in 2021, the group's earnings statement revealed.