﻿
Biz / Company

Spotify to cut 6% of its global workforce

Xinhua
  14:20 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0
Music streaming service company Spotify announced on Monday that it will lay off about 6% of its global workforce, impacting some 600 employees.
Xinhua
  14:20 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0

Music streaming service company Spotify announced on Monday that it will lay off about 6% of its global workforce, impacting some 600 employees.

"In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about 6% across the company," Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a letter to its employees.

"I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today," he added.

The layoffs make Spotify, which, according to its latest financial report, has 9,808 full-time employees, the latest tech company to cut its workforce.

Ek said the company still spent far too much time syncing on slightly different strategies, which slowed it down. "And in a challenging economic environment, efficiency takes on greater importance," he said.

According to Ek, the company's current trajectory was unsustainable over the long run. In 2022, the growth of Spotify's operating expenses outpaced its revenue growth by two folds. "Over the last few months we've made a considerable effort to rein in costs, but it simply hasn't been enough," he said.

Over the past year, Spotify shares have dropped by 50%.

Last week, Microsoft announced that it was laying off 10,000 people, and Google's parent company Alphabet said it would cut 12,000 jobs. Amazon, Meta, Salesforce, and many other companies have also announced similar layoffs in recent weeks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Salesforce
Alphabet
Microsoft
Spotify
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     