﻿
Biz / Company

Samsung Electronics' Q4 operating profit tumbles on lower chip demand

Xinhua
  21:08 UTC+8, 2023-01-31       0
Samsung Electronics saw its Q4 operating profit tumble on the back of lower semiconductor demand, driven by growing concerns about the global economic downturn.
Xinhua
  21:08 UTC+8, 2023-01-31       0

South Korea's tech behemoth Samsung Electronics saw its fourth-quarter operating profit tumble on the back of lower semiconductor demand, driven by growing concerns about the global economic downturn, the company said Tuesday.

Consolidated operating profit plunged 68.95 percent from a year earlier to 4.31 trillion won (US$3.5 billion) in the October-December quarter.

It missed market expectations of around US$4.3 billion, marking the lowest in about eight years since the third quarter of 2014.

The fourth-quarter revenue shrank 7.97 percent to US$57.2 billion, but net income expanded to US$19.4 billion.

Samsung said the business environment deteriorated significantly in the quarter on weak demand amid the global economic slowdown, noting that the chip-making earnings decreased sharply as prices fell and customers continued to adjust inventory.

Samsung's semiconductor business recorded an operating profit of US$219.3 million on revenue of US$16.3 billion in the fourth quarter.

The profit plummeted 96.9 percent compared to US$7.2 billion tallied a year earlier.

The South Korean company said it will focus on addressing the demand for high-end products for the chip business in the first quarter of this year.

The display panel business registered an operating profit of US$1.5 billion on revenue of US$7.6 billion in the October-December quarter.

Earnings in the mobile panel business retreated amid the weaker smartphone demand, but the large panel business narrowed losses thanks to the increased sale of QD-OLED for TVs.

The mobile phone and networks unit logged an operating profit of US$1.4 billion on revenue of US$21.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

Both the profit and the revenue declined compared to the previous quarter on soft demand for the mid-end and low-end smartphones, caused by continued inflation and geopolitical instability in Europe.

The TV and home appliances division posted an operating loss of US$48.7 million on revenue of US$12.5 billion.

The TV business recorded higher revenue and profit owing to robust demand for premium products, but the home appliances business saw its profit decrease because of an increased cost amid intensified competition.

For the whole year of 2022, Samsung's consolidated operating profit dwindled by 15.99 percent to US$35.2 billion.

Revenue gained 8.09 percent to reach a new high of US$245.4 billion, and net income grew 39.46 percent to US$45.2 billion last year.

Samsung expected macroeconomic uncertainties to continue in 2023, forecasting that demand may begin to recover in the second half.

Samsung's capital expenditure in 2022 came in at US$43.1 billion, including US$38.9 billion for semiconductors and US$2 billion for display panels.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Samsung
Samsung Electronics
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     