﻿
Biz / Company

Chinese automaker JAC's sales, exports surge in February

Xinhua
  16:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (JAC) has reported a year-on-year increase of 41.57 percent in sales for the month of February.
Xinhua
  16:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0

Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (JAC) has reported a year-on-year increase of 41.57 percent in sales for the month of February.

Last month, JAC sold a total of 49,700 vehicles, among which 15,700 were exported, marking a staggering increase of over 171 percent year on year, according to the company.

JAC's booming business was highlighted by a major delivery ceremony held on February 27, with a shipment of 3,000 vehicles exported to the United Arab Emirates. By September, a total of 10,000 vehicles will be delivered to the United Arab Emirates, according to the contract.

JAC had exported more than 800,000 vehicles to over 130 countries and regions by the end of 2022. About 80 percent of JAC's exports went to Belt and Road countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     