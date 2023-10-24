Ex-F1 champion Raikkonen partners with Chinese firm

2007 Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen has agreed a partnership with Chinese EV company Zeekr.

The company announced the development on social media on Tuesday, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that Raikkonen had signed on to become the firm's chief performance adviser, adding that the Finn would oversee the launch of the Zeekr 001 FR in Beijing on Friday.

44-year-old Raikkonen retired from F1 at the end of 2021 after almost 20 years in the sport. Making his debut with Sauber in 2001, the Finn then spent five seasons with McLaren before moving to Ferrari for 2007, where he secured his only World Championship title after a dramatic season-long battle with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

After a two-year hiatus, Raikkonen returned to F1 in 2012 with Lotus, before moving back to Ferrari in 2014 and then finishing his career with three seasons at Alfa Romeo. His tally of 349 race starts stood as an F1 record until it was toppled by Alonso at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

Known for his taciturn and free-spirited demeanor, Raikkonen enjoyed a strong following in China during his F1 days, despite never winning the Chinese Grand Prix.