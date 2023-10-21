﻿
'Feel the LOVERE' in building greener cities

Shanghai's practice of waste management is a highlight in China's pledge for environmental protection, and LOVERE is a fast runner in this green revolution.
LOVERE's intelligent recycling machines are now a common sight in communities.

Shanghai's practice of waste management has been a highlight of China's pledge for environmental protection, and LOVERE is a fast runner in this green revolution.

LOVERE, headquartered in the city, is making significant waves in the area of recycling with its cutting-edge innovation and sophisticated tech solutions. Its ubiquitous intelligent recycling machines are now a common sight in communities, making sustainability more accessible to all.

LOVERE embarked on its mission in 2019 when Shanghai enforced waste classification, leading to expotntial growth of awareness for recycling.

The company now has 17,000 intelligent recycling machines spread across 37 cities, handling a staggering 1,200 tons daily, and catering to more than 10 million active users, who put recyclable waste into the machine and get "paid" through the mobile phone.

LOVERE then collect the waste for recycling and remanufacturing.

'Feel the LOVERE' in building greener cities

LOVERE's services are accessed by a mobile phone.

"The rising governmental support coupled with a stronger public awareness of environmental protection has greatly accelerated the growth and tech evolution of the recycling sector," said Gao Wenke, head of Front-end Business for LOVERE.

Gao pointed out that the daily capacity of individual recycling machines doubled between 2020 and 2023, and the company is constantly pushing boundaries, with a forward-thinking mindset.

"By leveraging the latest technologies such as big data and AI, we aim to refine the recycling procedure, ensuring it aligns with the community's shifting needs," Gao said.

A closer look at LOVERE's impact reveals a transformative change in the environmental behavior of Shanghai's citizens.

Primarily, there's a renewed understanding of waste management's significance and the value of repurposing. Further, more people gravitate toward smart recycling stations for their waste disposal, which greatly reduces environmental pressures.

The trend of valuing and utilizing second-hand items is also on the rise, reflecting a broader acceptance and understanding of their potential.

'Feel the LOVERE' in building greener cities

A screenshot of how digital technology is applied in LOVERE

LOVERE boasts a highly competent R&D team.

They've developed an innovative, self-serve recycling machine capable of accepting a wide range of recyclable materials, offering users a seamless deposit experience.

Equipped with a microcomputer sensing system, this device features smart waste sorting and weighing, real-time front-end calculations, easy cash-out via WeChat, automated scheduling for pickups, and overflow alert notifications.

It ensures uninterrupted 24-hour self-recycling services for residents. Furthermore, on the software front, they've crafted an online service platform. It simplifies tasks like scheduling pickups, checking machines, redeeming gifts to ensure user-friendliness.

'Feel the LOVERE' in building greener cities

A bench in a community made from waste recycled by LOVERE

Announcing its future trajectory, LOVERE has set bold objectives to widen the accessibility of its intelligent recycling systems. They're focused on enhancing their "front-end machine-station-factory" system and are ramping up their tech research investments, particularly in automated back-end sorting techniques.

Yet, such swift growth isn't without its challenges, from infrastructure necessities to managing the booming recycling demands. Nevertheless, with solid governmental support and passion for pioneering solutions, LOVERE is proactively confronting these issues, Gao said.

Their dedication to offering top-tier, effective services aligns seamlessly with people's aspiration for a sustainable urban landscape.

'Feel the LOVERE' in building greener cities

A sorting line for recycling

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

