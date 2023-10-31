CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Edwards Lifesciences: Demonstrating breakthroughs in health care to benefit Chinese patients

Editor's notes:

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invited the CEOs of some companies attending the 6th CIIE to share their perspectives and highlight some of their accomplishments this year!

Edwards Lifesciences is a global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Our global leadership position has been built by cultivating relationships of trust and collaboration focused on helping patients. We are very proud to continue this legacy by helping to build a healthier China.

As China's most significant import exhibition, the China International Import Expo very much facilitated international companies like Edwards Lifesciences, to showcase breakthroughs in health care which will support the country's goals to achieve better care for all.

Featured the theme "Patient First, Forward Together," Edwards Lifesciences is pleased to participate for the fourth time in CIIE. We are excited to demonstrate our breakthrough innovations for Chinese patients, in surgical, transcatheter heart valve therapies and critical care monitoring technologies. Each of our innovations is driven by excellent clinical outcomes.

At CIIE, Edwards Lifesciences will showcase several core innovative technologies, including our transcatheter aortic valve system SAPIEN 3, INSPIRIS RESILIA surgical aortic valve and the HemoSphere monitoring platform with the Hypotension Prediction Index (HPI) technology – all of which, have gained approval and have launched in China. Additionally, in 2021, we began our collaboration with China's health-care provider, Mindray. Up to now, this innovative FloTrac technology has been adopted by more than 100 major hospitals in 15 municipalities and provinces across China.

Structural heart disease is a pressing issue affecting many middle-aged and elderly Chinese population. At the end of 2022, more than 280 million people in China were 60 years old or older, which is equivalent to 19.8 percent of the total population. This number is expected to exceed 300 million by 2025 and 400 million by 2033, which means that China will be one of the countries with the world's largest aging populations. With this population growth, it leads to the increased demand for medical technologies and health-care services.

Edwards Lifesciences puts patients at the heart of our decisions, and act boldly, decisively, and with determination, to deliver solutions that advance the quality of care and improve patients' lives, including Chinese patients. We have a 20-year history in China, and we are proud that more than 1.5 million Chinese patients have benefited from our innovative technologies. We are also excited to advance our partnership with physicians in the fields of structural heart disease and critical care to serve more Chinese patients in years to come.

Edwards Lifesciences is committed to working as a trusted partner in China to bring new technologies to address unmet needs in structural heart diseases and provide greater access for Chinese patients.