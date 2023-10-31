CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | EssilorLuxottica: Heralding a new era of vision with cutting-edge solutions

Editor's notes:

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invited the CEOs of some companies attending the 6th CIIE to share their perspectives and highlight some of their accomplishments this year.

This is the sixth consecutive year for EssilorLuxottica to be participating in the China International Import Expo, as it provides a gateway into connecting with Chinese partners and consumers to celebrate the country's vast potential. With our Mission to help people around the world "see more and be more," we are committed to providing groundbreaking products that correct, protect, and frame the beauty of the most precious and powerful sensory organ: our eyes.

The sixth edition of CIIE is held in full force, signifying the first complete return to in-person exhibitions for the event since COVID-19. As the globe's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, the CIIE serves as a resounding testament to China's unwavering dedication to promoting high-level opening-up. This not only provides more opportunities for foreign companies to develop in China but also contributes significantly to the steady development of the global economy.

Vision health is a global health problem that has not received enough attention to date, especially in China. There are 2.7 billion people with uncorrected poor vision globally and 600 million are in China, even though 80 percent of poor vision can be corrected with existing solutions. This is why CIIE is an ideal platform for us to raise public awareness on the issue and on the entire eye health lifecycle, as well as present innovative solutions to address people's evolving vision needs.

Based on the theme "New Era of Vision, Protecting Health, Creating the Future," we showcase Varilux XR series, the group's latest generation of progressive lenses which goes beyond prescription and responds to the wearer's visual behavior predicted by artificial intelligence; as well as latest innovations from our flagship brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Crizal and Transitions.

Our booth this year also has a focus on myopia management, light management, and vision adjustment management. In terms of instruments, a new workshop range will be unveiled with the goal of facilitating the mounting procedure, improving the working environment, and promoting the technical expertise and creativity of eye-care professionals. These include the TCB 800 automatic reader-centerer-blocker as well as three grinders: ES 700, ES 800, and ES 800M. The refraction station, Vision-S 700 will also make its debut, as it revolutionizes the refraction process and enhances the patient journey.

At EssilorLuxottica, we believe that good vision is a basic human right. It enables people everywhere to learn, work, express themselves and fulfil their potential. As a passionate industry leader and advocate for the vision cause, we have been committed to establishing a vision health ecosystem alongside our key partners including governments, private enterprises, hospitals, academic institutions, and media for years now.

At the CIIE 2023, we are announcing a series of initiatives with our partners to jointly enhance public awareness and further promote industry consensus and standardization. For example, we will kick off the digitalization of "Our Eyes," a 3D book which combines real-life storytelling with music, animation, and customized content to help children and adolescents learn more about myopia.

Thanks to the openness of the CIIE, we can bring cutting-edge vision solutions to Chinese consumers from the get-go, raise greater awareness of the importance of good vision and deepen collaboration with our industry partners as we work towards helping to eliminate poor vision in China. We would like to express our best wishes for this year's CIIE and look forward to another edition full of openness, innovation, and cooperation.