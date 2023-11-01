CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Fortive: Focus on green, open to collaborate, and innovate

Creating a sustainable future for all has been a priority since Fortive's founding and is embedded in our shared purpose.

Editor's notes:

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invited the CEOs of some companies attending the 6th CIIE to share their perspectives and highlight some of their accomplishments this year.

Fortive is about essential technology for the people who accelerate progress. Our strategic segments – Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions – include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. We partner with our customers to raise the bar for standards of patient care, food and beverage safety, workplace safety, sustainability, compliance, and reliability.

Powered by the Fortive Business System (FBS), our strong culture is rooted in continuous improvement to catalyze innovation and growth. In today's rapidly evolving business environment, being open to collaboration and prioritizing innovation is the key to gathering momentum and staying ahead of the curve.

This is the sixth year that Fortive exhibited at China International Import Expo, where there are vast opportunities to see industry-leading businesses, cutting-edge technologies, and to learn new ideas for future innovation.

Fortive's Fluke acoustic imager and thermal camera has been presented at CIIE with technological upgrades every year. The newest Fluke ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager with MecQ™ Mode provides a modern solution that can detect potential problems in conveyor systems before they worsen. This allows maintenance teams to take proactive steps and maximize system performance. Fluke iSee™ Mobile Thermal Camera is a portable device with compact design that can measure temperature, capture infrared images and shoot infrared videos easily with a mobile phone.

This year's Fortive showcase at CIIE also centers on our commitment to sustainability. Creating a sustainable future for all has been a priority since Fortive's founding and is embedded in our shared purpose. From 2019-2022, we achieved a 22.4 percent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions, tracking toward our 2029 goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50 percent from 2019 levels. And we are targeting to reduce water use by 10 percent across major operations by 2029, from 2022 levels.

Aligning with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, more than 60 percent of Fortive's 2022 revenue was generated from products and services that enable sustainability-related outcomes for and through our customers. Every day, Fortive's products, services, and people are working behind the scenes to ensure safe operating conditions for workers in high-risk environments; safeguard the operational capacity of critical infrastructure and physical assets; enable operational and process efficiencies that reduce environmental impacts.

Sustainability is a universal call to action. China has made the commitment to peak its carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. We remain committed to supporting the sustainable development goals for our customers too. To enable efficient operations in our towns and cities, we have Setra's Networked Multi-load Power Meters that simplify energy management by identifying energy use patterns and inefficiencies and tracking energy savings resulting from ongoing improvements. To promote patient and provider safety with real-time measurements and clean technology, we have ASP's STERRAD® systems that sterilize instruments using hydrogen peroxide, keeping technicians, patients, and the environment safe from chemical exposure.

And, transportation is one of the key sectors amid a larger drive to foster green and high-quality development over the long run. Traction inverters and motors are at the heart of the Electric Vehicles (EV)' powertrain. Efficiency improvements within these subsystems translate directly into better range, performance, and cost of the vehicle. With Tektronix's test and measurement solutions, we enhance EV performance with end-to-end visibility.

Recently we announced our agreement to acquire EA Elektro-Automatik to enhance our leading position in electronic test and measurement, helping to enable the global energy transition. EA is a leading supplier of high-power electronic test solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy applications, with their China branch office in Shanghai. This deal marks an important milestone on our path to helping our customers solve power efficiency challenges and create a more sustainable and electrified world.

In a market with the size and passion for innovation, there remain significant opportunities. Collaboration is key to unlocking these opportunities. Rooted in the culture of Fortive Business System (FBS) for continuous improvement, the relentless pursuit of innovation and doing things better is an integral part of Fortive's DNA. We value the cross-linking of knowledge and know-how from our customers and partners across different industries, which opens up new perspectives and discovers new ideas to unlock more possibilities.