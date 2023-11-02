CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Haleon: Take care of diverse health needs at various stages of life

Shanghai provides a solid foundation for doing business and making investments, said Brian McNamara.

Editor's notes:

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invited the CEOs of some companies attending the 6th CIIE to share their perspectives and highlight some of their accomplishments this year.

I'm delighted that Haleon is back to participate in this year's China International Import Expo.



We have been attending this fantastic event for six years and I'm delighted that 2023 marks the second consecutive year we have attended as Haleon an independent, world-leading company 100 percent focused on consumer health.

Haleon might be a relatively new name to you but I'm sure you will recognize many of our much loved brands like Fenbid, Voltaren, Bactroban and Caltrate, which have served Chinese consumers for decades.

China is an incredibly important market for our global business.

My recent visit to China in June reaffirmed that China remains a resilient and vibrant market empowered by highly diligent open and inclusive people growing social mobility and promising consumer consumption trends.

Thanks to these growth drivers I am very confident that our brands have a bright future and that our business will continue to thrive in China.

Shanghai provides a solid foundation for doing business and making investments.

We are grateful for the local government's continued commitment to foster a market-oriented and internationally welcoming business environment for foreign companies.

Initiatives like this expo demonstrate the dedication to assisting foreign enterprises in exploring new business opportunities in this dynamic market.

We are excited this year to be introducing around 40 products and numerous self-testing tools. Many of them being displayed here this week for the first time in China.

We are introducing these products to meet the diverse health needs of Chinese consumers at various stages of life.

They exemplify our unwavering efforts to live our purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity.

We would be delighted for you to join us at our booth in Hall 8.1 where you can explore these latest product innovations.