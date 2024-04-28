Roche Diagnostics introduces its first groundbreaking localized R&D product Elecsys CA 242, the innovative digestive cancer testing tool in China

The burden of gastrointestinal cancer in China is still relatively heavy with 517,100 new cases of colorectal cancers and 118,700 cases of pancreatic cancers reported in 2022.

Cancer prevention and control is one of the top priorities of “Healthy China 2030” plan.

Gastrointestinal cancer refers to cancers that affect the digestive system, which is still among the most prevalent cancers worldwide. Colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer are common malignant tumors in the digestive system. According to the National Cancer Center, there were 517,100 new cases of colorectal cancers and 118,700 cases of pancreatic cancers reported in China in 2022, with death cases of 240,000 and 106,300 respectively. The burden of gastrointestinal cancer in China is still relatively heavy.

Symptoms of gastrointestinal cancers may be easily overlooked or ignored, which could lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment. Early diagnosis and early treatment is the key for cancer prevention and control, and also a core to improve gastrointestinal cancer patients’ survival rate.

Roche Diagnostics, a global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) leader, recently launched its first domestically-developed innovative product Elecsys CA 242 assay in China during the 2024 annual meeting of Chinese Physicians Association and the Eighteenth National Academic Conference of laboratory and clinical medicine (CCLM).

Elecsys CA 242 assay, in conjunction with other relevant clinical information, is intended for therapy monitoring of gastrointestinal malignancies such as pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer.

As the company’s first localized R&D immunology diagnostic product, Elecsys CA 242 is customized to the Chinese market. In an effort to achieve a whole-process R&D, development, production, verification, registration, commercializing, the company expressed its determination to fully meet the local market demands, better and more quickly serve Chinese patients and provide strong support to digestive cancer management.

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, stated that the release of the company's first localized R&D product Elecsys CA 242 demonstrates its strong commitment to the "In China, For China" strategy.

“China has always been one of Roche’s strategically important markets. In the future, we will continue to expand our localized product pipeline, deepen value chain layout, and bring more innovative products and high-quality diagnostic solutions to Chinese patients. We aim to contribute to the grand vision of ‘Healthy China 2030’ and benefit more patients in China." he said.