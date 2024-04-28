﻿
Biz / Company

Roche Diagnostics introduces its first groundbreaking localized R&D product Elecsys CA 242, the innovative digestive cancer testing tool in China

SHINE
  11:29 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
The burden of gastrointestinal cancer in China is still relatively heavy with 517,100 new cases of colorectal cancers and 118,700 cases of pancreatic cancers reported in 2022.
SHINE
  11:29 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0

Cancer prevention and control is one of the top priorities of “Healthy China 2030” plan.

Gastrointestinal cancer refers to cancers that affect the digestive system, which is still among the most prevalent cancers worldwide. Colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer are common malignant tumors in the digestive system. According to the National Cancer Center, there were 517,100 new cases of colorectal cancers and 118,700 cases of pancreatic cancers reported in China in 2022, with death cases of 240,000 and 106,300 respectively. The burden of gastrointestinal cancer in China is still relatively heavy.

Symptoms of gastrointestinal cancers may be easily overlooked or ignored, which could lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment. Early diagnosis and early treatment is the key for cancer prevention and control, and also a core to improve gastrointestinal cancer patients’ survival rate.

Roche Diagnostics, a global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) leader, recently launched its first domestically-developed innovative product Elecsys CA 242 assay in China during the 2024 annual meeting of Chinese Physicians Association and the Eighteenth National Academic Conference of laboratory and clinical medicine (CCLM).

Elecsys CA 242 assay, in conjunction with other relevant clinical information, is intended for therapy monitoring of gastrointestinal malignancies such as pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer.

Roche Diagnostics introduces its first groundbreaking localized R&amp;D product Elecsys CA 242, the innovative digestive cancer testing tool in China

Roche Diagnostics recently launched its first domestically developed innovative product Elecsys CA 242 assay in China.

As the company’s first localized R&D immunology diagnostic product, Elecsys CA 242 is customized to the Chinese market. In an effort to achieve a whole-process R&D, development, production, verification, registration, commercializing, the company expressed its determination to fully meet the local market demands, better and more quickly serve Chinese patients and provide strong support to digestive cancer management.

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, stated that the release of the company's first localized R&D product Elecsys CA 242 demonstrates its strong commitment to the "In China, For China" strategy.

“China has always been one of Roche’s strategically important markets. In the future, we will continue to expand our localized product pipeline, deepen value chain layout, and bring more innovative products and high-quality diagnostic solutions to Chinese patients. We aim to contribute to the grand vision of ‘Healthy China 2030’ and benefit more patients in China." he said.

Roche Diagnostics introduces its first groundbreaking localized R&amp;D product Elecsys CA 242, the innovative digestive cancer testing tool in China

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Roche
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     