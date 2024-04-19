﻿
AS Watson appoints new Group Chief Executive Officer

AS Watson has named Malina Ngai as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, starting May 1, 2024.
AS Watson has named Malina Ngai as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, starting May 1, 2024. Ngai, currently serving as Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO of AS Watson (Asia & Europe), will succeed Dominic Lai, who will transition to the role of Chairman.

Ngai joined CK Hutchison, AS Watson’s parent company, in 2000, initially working with Hutchison Port Holdings before moving to AS Watson in 2001. Over the years, she has held various leadership positions. Prior to CK Hutchison, Ngai worked in sports marketing consultancy and for the Hong Kong SAR Government.

Ngai has played a pivotal role in driving AS Watson’s digital transformation, introducing the O+O (Offline plus Online) business model, and instigating positive cultural shifts over the past decade.

With a wealth of academic achievements, including a doctoral degree and master’s degrees in business administration and finance, Ngai’s background also includes competitive sports, where she earned a bronze medal for Hong Kong at the 1994 Asian Games.

Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
