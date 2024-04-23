Schneider Electric reaffirms its commitments to China

Schneider Electric has a "multi-hub" strategy for China, and it intends to develop and innovate as part of its long-term commitment here.

Schneider Electric is investing and innovating in China as part of its long-term commitment, the company announced at the ongoing Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade shows.

Schneider Electric has a "multi-hub" strategy, with China playing a key role. Schneider Electric has been operating in China for 37 years and has always been optimistic about the Chinese market's future potential.



According to Barbara Frei, executive vice president of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric, the company has established an agile mechanism and a robust ecosystem based on talent and driven by innovation, integrating R&D, manufacturing and sales.

Today, China is not only Schneider Electric's second-largest market but also an important supply chain hub and one of the world's four R&D centers.

The Chinese market is "filled with vitality, challenges, and opportunities," Frei said. Schneider Electric will continue to collaborate with our Chinese partners to improve the overall competitiveness of the industrial chain and help China's acceleration toward high-quality and sustainable development.

Schneider Electric will exhibit technology and innovation in a 2,000-square-meter pavilion at the Hannover show, including industrial software, artificial intelligence and digital twins.