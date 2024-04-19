﻿
Cosmetics brand collaborates on peony innovation

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:35 UTC+8, 2024-04-19
Fosun Cosmetics has teamed up with the Peony Development Service Center in Shandong Province to establish a research laboratory dedicated to the peony industry.
Ti Gong

Officials from Yuyuan Inc and Heze city government sign a strategic partnership for peony industry research and innovation.

A Shanghai cosmetics brand has teamed up with the Peony Development Service Center in Heze in east China's Shandong Province, to advance the peony industry through local scientific innovation.

The partnership between the Fosun Cosmetics, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based Yuyuan Inc, aims to establish a research laboratory dedicated to the peony industry.

The lab will focus on the study of peony raw materials, in-depth consumer research, product development, and applications in cosmetics.

Wang Changhua, Heze's vice mayor, said the collaboration with Shanghai would strengthen Heze's capabilities in the cosmetic and flower industries.

"The significant breakthrough in peony industry development will enhance the biopharmaceutical sector in Heze," Wang said.

Imaginechina

Visitors enjoy the blooms at a peony garden in Heze.

Heze, known as the "Peony Capital of China," has a rich history of peony cultivation dating back to the Sui Dynasty (581-618) and has developed a complete industry chain. The city has become the world's largest base for peony production, exports, and viewing, with the greatest variety of species.

"Our joint research lab will drive innovation in cosmetics and promote deeper aesthetic values of oriental lifestyles," said Hu Tingzhou, president of Yuyuan Inc.

The collaboration also includes an initiative with Heze's Culture and Tourism Group to create a souvenir representing the cultural essence of the Chinese peony. It will become a major cultural intellectual property to empower urban and industrial growth.

The Fosun Cosmetics Innovation Center has developed several products featuring peony extracts, proving their effectiveness in anti-aging and wrinkle reduction. Research at the center will continue to focus on peony-based formulations.

The Peony Development Service Center in Heze, which hosts the world's largest peony cultivation area, will provide a variety of peony samples for this research, supporting the rapid advancement of related scientific studies and ensuring high-quality raw materials for future cosmetic products, Yuyuan Inc said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
