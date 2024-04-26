﻿
Biz / Company

Lamborghini deepens ties with China as it goes electric

Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0
Italian supercarmaker Lamborghini presented its first-ever hybrid plug-in sports utility vehicle, the Ursus SE, at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on Thursday.
Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0
Lamborghini deepens ties with China as it goes electric
Xinhua

This photo taken on January 17, 2024 shows a Lamborghini car displayed at Brussels Auto Show in Brussels, Belgium.

Italian supercarmaker Lamborghini presented its first-ever hybrid plug-in sports utility vehicle, the Ursus SE, at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on Thursday.

The iconic company has a long history in China and has increased its presence at the exhibition in recent years.

"Each year, the auto show in Beijing is an important part of our global strategy," Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini's director for the Asia-Pacific region, told Xinhua.

He said the show is an important window into Asia, enabling worldwide companies to participate in a market that sets the trend in terms of new technologies, whether related to the user experience, connectivity or electrification.

Lamborghini, among the world's best-known high-end car brands, has been a mainstay at the Beijing event since 2005. A year ago, the company celebrated its 60th birthday at the show.

"The speed of change in China is incredible," said Scardaoni, who is a former managing director of Lamborghini's China operations, based in Beijing. "You can see how the dynamics of the market are changing in a way only possible in China. We are always adjusting our strategy to fulfill customer needs."

According to Andrea Giuricin, head of TRA Consulting and analyst on automotive markets, the presence of a luxury car brand like Lamborghini at Auto China Beijing is important, even if only a tiny sliver of any country's population can hope to acquire one.

According to its website, the cost of a Lamborghini sports utility vehicle starts at around 250,000 euros (267,000 US dollars). The company's iconic super sports cars start at around 350,000 euros. Highly customized versions of the vehicles can cost much more.

Scardaoni said the launch of the Ursus SE is an important step in the company's shift toward cars and sports utility vehicles with lower environmental impact. The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition is likely to play as key a role in future development.

"By 2025, our entire product line will be hybrid. In the second half of the decade we will push further, and in 2028, we plan to release the first fully electric Lamborghini," he said.

Lamborghini deepens ties with China as it goes electric
Xinhua

People visit the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China on April 25, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday and will last till May 4.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Yang Yiting
Lamborghini
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     