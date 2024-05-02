China's listed companies report steady growth in 2023

Companies listed on China's A-share market reported steady growth in 2023, data from the China Association for Public Companies showed.

The combined operating revenue of listed companies reached 72.69 trillion yuan (US$10.23 trillion) last year, climbing 0.86 percent year on year.

Their net profits stood at 5.71 trillion yuan, the association said, citing financial statements of 5,327 firms listed on the A-share market.

The association said China's listed companies continued to improve performance, gather internal momentum, and achieve high-quality development.